iShares Biotechnology ETF $IBB Shares Sold by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers lessened its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,467 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned approximately 0.15% of iShares Biotechnology ETF worth $7,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get iShares Biotechnology ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,000. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bearing Point Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $320,000. 62.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Trading Up 2.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:IBB opened at $167.52 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $153.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.48. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a one year low of $107.43 and a one year high of $168.73.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.0828 per share. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 16th.

(Free Report)

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.