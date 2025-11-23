James Sowell Sells 2,353,200 Shares of American Integrity Insurance Group (NYSE:AII) Stock

American Integrity Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:AII – Get Free Report) major shareholder James Sowell sold 2,353,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $44,710,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 4,768,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,608,359. This trade represents a 33.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

AII stock opened at $19.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $386.43 million and a P/E ratio of 4.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.96. American Integrity Insurance Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.77 and a fifty-two week high of $26.36.

American Integrity Insurance Group (NYSE:AII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.10. American Integrity Insurance Group had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 31.63%.The business had revenue of $62.03 million during the quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of American Integrity Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of American Integrity Insurance Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of American Integrity Insurance Group from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Citizens Jmp raised their price target on American Integrity Insurance Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of American Integrity Insurance Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.80.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its position in American Integrity Insurance Group by 3.8% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 907,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,243,000 after buying an additional 33,344 shares during the last quarter. Mink Brook Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Integrity Insurance Group by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mink Brook Asset Management LLC now owns 478,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,675,000 after buying an additional 51,933 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. purchased a new position in American Integrity Insurance Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in American Integrity Insurance Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,267,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of American Integrity Insurance Group by 411.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 152,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,397,000 after acquiring an additional 122,469 shares in the last quarter.

We are a profitable and growing insurance group headquartered in Tampa, Florida. Through our insurance carrier subsidiary, American Integrity Insurance Company of Florida, Inc (“AIICFL”), we provide personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners as well as coverage for vacant dwellings and investment properties, predominantly in Florida.

