Jeffrey Sprecher Sells 150,000 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) Stock

Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) CEO Jeffrey Sprecher sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total value of $22,962,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,801,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,805,001.40. The trade was a 7.69% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

ICE opened at $154.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $88.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.02. Intercontinental Exchange Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.29 and a 12-month high of $189.35.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 23.92% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. Research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ICE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 15th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $199.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $188.00 to $178.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Intercontinental Exchange to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.70.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prana Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 564,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,126,000 after purchasing an additional 85,844 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter worth about $13,457,000. First Affirmative Financial Network increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 2,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Danske Bank A S purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,553,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 187.4% during the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. 89.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

