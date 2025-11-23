Jim Beyer Sells 507,880 Shares of Regis Resources (ASX:RRL) Stock

Regis Resources Limited (ASX:RRL – Get Free Report) insider Jim Beyer sold 507,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$6.77, for a total transaction of A$3,437,839.72.
Jim Beyer also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, August 27th, Jim Beyer purchased 590,974 shares of Regis Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$4.34 per share, with a total value of A$2,564,827.16.
Regis Resources Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of -13.08, a P/E/G ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.02.
Regis Resources Increases Dividend
About Regis Resources
Regis Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of gold projects in Australia. It owns 100% interests in the Duketon gold project located in the North Eastern Goldfields of Western Australia; and the McPhillamys gold project situated in the Central Western region of New South Wales, as well as holds 30% interest in Tropicana Gold Project.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Regis Resources
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- MP Materials Stock Soared After Earnings—Here’s the Real Reason
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- Why Palantir Slide May Be a Setup for a Long-Term Opportunity
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- Attention Income Investors: This REIT Is on Sale
Receive News & Ratings for Regis Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regis Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.