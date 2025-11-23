Jim Beyer Sells 507,880 Shares of Regis Resources (ASX:RRL) Stock

Regis Resources Limited (ASX:RRL – Get Free Report) insider Jim Beyer sold 507,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$6.77, for a total transaction of A$3,437,839.72.

On Wednesday, August 27th, Jim Beyer purchased 590,974 shares of Regis Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$4.34 per share, with a total value of A$2,564,827.16.

The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of -13.08, a P/E/G ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.02.

The company also recently declared a Final dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, October 5th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 112.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 9th. This is a positive change from Regis Resources’s previous Final dividend of $0.02. Regis Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently -8.00%.

Regis Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of gold projects in Australia. It owns 100% interests in the Duketon gold project located in the North Eastern Goldfields of Western Australia; and the McPhillamys gold project situated in the Central Western region of New South Wales, as well as holds 30% interest in Tropicana Gold Project.

