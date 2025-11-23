John William Swann III Sells 38,755 Shares of SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC) Stock

SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Get Free Report) insider John William Swann III sold 38,755 shares of SPX Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.07, for a total transaction of $7,986,242.85. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 64,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,243,294.62. This represents a 37.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

SPX Technologies Stock Up 2.7%

Shares of NYSE:SPXC opened at $204.74 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $196.46 and its 200 day moving average is $180.92. The stock has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.36. SPX Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.00 and a 52-week high of $233.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $592.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $574.32 million. SPX Technologies had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 10.27%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. SPX Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.650-6.800 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that SPX Technologies, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on SPXC shares. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of SPX Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $202.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of SPX Technologies from $182.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Truist Financial assumed coverage on SPX Technologies in a report on Monday, October 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $209.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded SPX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target (up from $212.00) on shares of SPX Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.22.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in SPX Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in SPX Technologies by 52.9% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. grew its stake in shares of SPX Technologies by 110.5% during the third quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPX Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPX Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

SPX Technologies, Inc supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services package and process cooling products and engineered air movement solutions for the HVAC industrial and power generation markets, as well as boilers, heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

