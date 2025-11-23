JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) Price Target to $30.00

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $38.00 to $30.00 in a research note released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Valvoline in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Valvoline from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Valvoline from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Valvoline currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.85.

Valvoline Stock Performance

Shares of VVV stock opened at $31.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37. Valvoline has a 52-week low of $29.29 and a 52-week high of $41.33.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $435.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.70 million. Valvoline had a return on equity of 84.85% and a net margin of 16.43%.During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. Valvoline has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.600-1070.000 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Valvoline will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Valvoline

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VVV. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Valvoline by 24.9% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in shares of Valvoline during the 1st quarter worth $316,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Valvoline during the 2nd quarter worth $1,744,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Valvoline during the 1st quarter worth about $865,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in Valvoline by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 12,779 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 946 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

About Valvoline

Valvoline Inc engages in the operation and franchising of vehicle service centers and retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company, through its service centers, provides fluid exchange for motor oil, transmission and differential fluid, and coolant; parts replacement for batteries, filters, wiper blades, and belts; and safety services, such as tire inflation and rotation, bulbs, and safety checks.

