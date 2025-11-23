KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $64.3636.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on KB Home in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Raymond James Financial lifted their price target on shares of KB Home from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of KB Home from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 29th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of KB Home in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of KB Home from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of KB Home

In other news, EVP Albert Z. Praw sold 20,284 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total transaction of $1,218,662.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 104,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,252,044.96. This represents a 16.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 3.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of KB Home during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in KB Home in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of KB Home by 44.4% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 781 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of KB Home during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of KB Home by 2,848.4% in the third quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 914 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the period. 96.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KB Home Trading Up 6.7%

Shares of KBH stock opened at $61.75 on Friday. KB Home has a 12-month low of $48.90 and a 12-month high of $85.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.18, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.93 and its 200 day moving average is $58.59.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 24th. The construction company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. KB Home had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 7.92%.KB Home’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that KB Home will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current year.

KB Home Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 13th. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is 13.25%.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

