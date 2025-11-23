Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO) CEO Sells $4,001,455.64 in Stock

Klaviyo, Inc. (NYSE:KVYO – Get Free Report) CEO Andrew Bialecki sold 147,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.16, for a total transaction of $4,001,455.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Andrew Bialecki also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 14th, Andrew Bialecki sold 163,331 shares of Klaviyo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.37, for a total transaction of $3,980,376.47.

On Tuesday, October 7th, Andrew Bialecki sold 159,508 shares of Klaviyo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total transaction of $4,035,552.40.

On Tuesday, September 30th, Andrew Bialecki sold 137,224 shares of Klaviyo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.86, for a total transaction of $3,960,284.64.

On Tuesday, September 23rd, Andrew Bialecki sold 211,358 shares of Klaviyo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.45, for a total value of $7,492,641.10.

On Tuesday, September 16th, Andrew Bialecki sold 226,382 shares of Klaviyo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total value of $7,323,457.70.

On Tuesday, September 9th, Andrew Bialecki sold 220,481 shares of Klaviyo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total value of $7,046,572.76.

On Tuesday, September 2nd, Andrew Bialecki sold 223,304 shares of Klaviyo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $6,922,424.00.

On Tuesday, August 26th, Andrew Bialecki sold 226,702 shares of Klaviyo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $7,141,113.00.

Klaviyo Stock Performance

NYSE:KVYO opened at $27.70 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.02 and its 200 day moving average is $31.19. Klaviyo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.44 and a fifty-two week high of $49.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a PE ratio of -115.41 and a beta of 1.26.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Klaviyo ( NYSE:KVYO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 25th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. Klaviyo had a negative net margin of 5.70% and a negative return on equity of 1.00%. The company had revenue of $293.12 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Klaviyo, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Klaviyo in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Klaviyo from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Citigroup raised Klaviyo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Klaviyo from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Klaviyo in a research note on Friday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Klaviyo presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Klaviyo by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 22,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Klaviyo by 3.4% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 11,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in Klaviyo by 5.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 9,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Klaviyo by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in Klaviyo by 227.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. 45.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Klaviyo Company Profile

Klaviyo, Inc, a technology company, provides a software-as-a-service platform in the United States, other Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Klaviyo, a cloud-native platform for data store, segmentation engine, campaigns and flows, and messaging infrastructure.

Featured Stories

