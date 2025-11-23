Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation, twelve have assigned a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.2941.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KNX. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Zacks Research cut Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. UBS Group lowered Knight-Swift Transportation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd.

Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Performance

NYSE KNX opened at $44.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.18 and its 200-day moving average is $43.77. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 12-month low of $36.69 and a 12-month high of $61.51.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.06). Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 2.98%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Knight-Swift Transportation has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.340-0.400 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Knight-Swift Transportation

In related news, CAO Cary M. Flanagan sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total value of $193,672.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 5,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $254,205.76. This represents a 43.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael K. Liu sold 3,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.41, for a total value of $148,462.20. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Knight-Swift Transportation

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KNX. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 93.4% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 642 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 1,478.6% during the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 884 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 7,100.0% in the third quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 936 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 111.3% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 936 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MMA Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportation services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

