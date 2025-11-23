Knowles Corporation $KN Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Knowles Corporation (NYSE:KN – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,047 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,427 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Knowles worth $794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Knowles by 47.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,703 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in Knowles during the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Knowles by 118.8% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,482 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 3,520 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Knowles by 283.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,265 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 7,586 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Knowles in the first quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

Knowles stock opened at $21.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 44.36 and a beta of 1.53. Knowles Corporation has a 52 week low of $12.19 and a 52 week high of $24.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Knowles ( NYSE:KN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.08. Knowles had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The company had revenue of $152.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Knowles has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.330-0.370 EPS.

In other Knowles news, CEO Jeffrey Niew sold 38,404 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.55, for a total transaction of $904,414.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 939,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,122,163.50. This represents a 3.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

KN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum set a $28.00 price objective on Knowles and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Knowles in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Knowles in a report on Friday, October 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Knowles from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Knowles from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Knowles Corporation offers capacitors, radio frequency (RF) filtering products, balanced armature speakers, micro-acoustic microphones, and audio solutions in Asia, the United States, Europe, other Americas, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Precision Devices (PD); Medtech & Specialty Audio (MSA); and Consumer MEMS Microphones (CMM).

