Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) Trading Down 11.1% – What’s Next?

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 11.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.16 and last traded at $1.1650. 8,616,995 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 10,011,960 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.31.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KOS. Mizuho lowered their price target on Kosmos Energy from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $1.75 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Kosmos Energy in a report on Wednesday. Clarkson Capital started coverage on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research report on Friday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.00 price target (down previously from $3.00) on shares of Kosmos Energy in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.07.

The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $552.47 million, a P/E ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.58 and a 200-day moving average of $1.78.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02). Kosmos Energy had a negative net margin of 10.74% and a negative return on equity of 14.16%. The company had revenue of $311.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.82 million. Analysts anticipate that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 17.0% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 45,840 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 6,649 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 34.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 27,089 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 6,888 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 41.0% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 24,634 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 7,169 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 3.6% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 217,450 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 53.2% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 24,103 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 8,371 shares during the last quarter. 95.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kosmos Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas along the Atlantic Margins in the United States. The company’s primary assets include production projects located in offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as gas projects located in offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

