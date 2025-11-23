Lan Tu Purchases 4,569 Shares of PayPoint (LON:PAY) Stock

PayPoint plc (LON:PAY – Get Free Report) insider Lan Tu bought 4,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 543 per share, with a total value of £24,809.67.

PayPoint Trading Down 2.1%

Shares of PayPoint stock opened at GBX 501 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 693.19 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 725.19. The firm has a market capitalization of £318.24 million, a PE ratio of 17.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 31.13 and a beta of 0.93. PayPoint plc has a 1 year low of GBX 501 and a 1 year high of GBX 870. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.52.

PayPoint (LON:PAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 20th. The company reported GBX 29.25 EPS for the quarter. PayPoint had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 30.78%. Equities research analysts forecast that PayPoint plc will post 56.9500056 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Panmure Gordon reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,100 price objective on shares of PayPoint in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,100.

PayPoint Company Profile

PayPoint plc engages in the provision of payments and banking, shopping, and e-commerce services and products in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: PayPoint and Love2shop. The PayPoint segment provides card payment services to retailers, including leased payment devices; EPoS; ATM cash machines; SIM cards sales; receipt advertising; bill payment services and cash top-ups to individual consumers; parcel delivery and collection services; retailer service fees solutions; and digital payment services, as well as cash through to digital services.

