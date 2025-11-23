Lawrence Kingsley Sells 300,000 Shares of Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR) Stock

Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR – Get Free Report) Director Lawrence Kingsley sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.83, for a total transaction of $7,149,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 3,900,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,937,000. The trade was a 7.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of MIR opened at $23.82 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.87. Mirion Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.00 and a 12-month high of $30.28. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 216.57 and a beta of 0.88.

Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Mirion Technologies had a return on equity of 7.09% and a net margin of 2.93%.The business had revenue of $223.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.17 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Mirion Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.480-0.520 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mirion Technologies, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MIR. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mirion Technologies by 25.2% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Mirion Technologies by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Mirion Technologies by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Mirion Technologies by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 32,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Mirion Technologies by 2.7% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 21,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. 78.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on MIR. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Mirion Technologies from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Mirion Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 24th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Mirion Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Mirion Technologies from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Mirion Technologies from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

Mirion Technologies, Inc provides radiation detection, measurement, analysis, and monitoring products and services in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Finland, China, Belgium, Netherlands, Estonia, South Korea, and Japan. It operates through two segments, Medical and Technologies.

