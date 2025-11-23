Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.00.

Get Life Time Group alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group set a $48.00 target price on Life Time Group in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Zacks Research upgraded Life Time Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Life Time Group from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Life Time Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Life Time Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Life Time Group

Life Time Group Price Performance

LTH opened at $25.78 on Friday. Life Time Group has a 1 year low of $21.49 and a 1 year high of $34.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07. Life Time Group had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The company had revenue of $782.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.93 million. Life Time Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Life Time Group will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director John Kristofer Galashan sold 4,991,976 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.95, for a total value of $144,517,705.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 24,906,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $721,030,465.95. This represents a 16.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Partners Group Private Equity sold 745,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.95, for a total value of $21,588,217.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 3,720,500 shares in the company, valued at $107,708,475. This trade represents a 16.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,743,880 shares of company stock worth $311,008,231. 8.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Life Time Group

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LTH. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its position in shares of Life Time Group by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 112,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,412,000 after buying an additional 12,178 shares during the last quarter. Integrity Alliance LLC. acquired a new position in Life Time Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Life Time Group by 65.7% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,038,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,571,000 after purchasing an additional 808,715 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Life Time Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,019,000. Finally, EFG Asset Management North America Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Life Time Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,041,000. 79.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Life Time Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating of sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Life Time Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Time Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.