Lite Strategy (NASDAQ:LITS) Raised to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

Lite Strategy (NASDAQ:LITS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday.
Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Lite Strategy in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.
Lite Strategy Stock Performance
Lite Strategy (NASDAQ:LITS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter.
Lite Strategy declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, October 29th that permits the company to repurchase $25.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 36.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.
About Lite Strategy
MEI Pharma, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma, as well as in Phase Ib multi-arm trial to treat B-cell malignancies; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase 9 inhibitor, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.
