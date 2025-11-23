Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) have received an average recommendation of "Hold" from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.3333.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LAC. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Lithium Americas from $3.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Scotiabank raised Lithium Americas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Lithium Americas in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Lithium Americas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a report on Friday, October 31st.

Lithium Americas Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of Lithium Americas stock opened at $4.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 9.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.87 and its 200 day moving average is $3.89. Lithium Americas has a 1 year low of $2.31 and a 1 year high of $10.52.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.03. Equities research analysts forecast that Lithium Americas will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lithium Americas news, VP Alexi Illya Zawadzki sold 353,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.48, for a total value of $3,355,104.72. Following the sale, the vice president owned 40,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $379,247.40. The trade was a 89.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Edward Grandy sold 6,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $27,823.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 135,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,597. This trade represents a 4.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 364,860 shares of company stock valued at $3,404,362 over the last 90 days. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAC. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Lithium Americas during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 86.1% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 9,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,580 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas during the first quarter worth $27,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Lithium Americas during the third quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Gainplan LLC acquired a new position in Lithium Americas in the third quarter valued at $58,000.

Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties in the United States and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass project located in northern Nevada, as well as investments in exploration properties in the United States and Canada. Lithium Americas Corp.

