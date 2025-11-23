Live Oak Bancshares (NYSE:LOB) Rating Increased to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Live Oak Bancshares (NYSE:LOB – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Sunday.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Live Oak Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Live Oak Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Live Oak Bancshares to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of Live Oak Bancshares to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Live Oak Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of LOB stock opened at $30.68 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.78. Live Oak Bancshares has a 52 week low of $22.68 and a 52 week high of $50.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 1.98.

Live Oak Bancshares (NYSE:LOB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $146.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.35 million. Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 6.94%.

About Live Oak Bancshares

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

