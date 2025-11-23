Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. $MLM Stake Reduced by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,791 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 204 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $13,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Alteri Wealth LLC grew its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 22.4% in the second quarter. Alteri Wealth LLC now owns 722 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 5,365 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 2nd quarter worth $210,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 4.3% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 20,234 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,108,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the period. Finally, Raiffeisen Bank International AG lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 10.5% during the second quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG now owns 2,731 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MLM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James Financial boosted their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $645.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $705.00 to $723.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $670.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $577.00 to $643.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $644.38.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Up 1.2%

MLM stock opened at $604.04 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $618.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $589.52. The company has a market cap of $36.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.50, a PEG ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.06. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $441.95 and a 12-month high of $665.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The construction company reported $5.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.62 by ($0.65). Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 16.47%.The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Martin Marietta Materials has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 19.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Martin Marietta Materials Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.50%.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

