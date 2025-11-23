Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $644.3750.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MLM shares. Raymond James Financial increased their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $645.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $700.00 target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Monday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $670.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $577.00 to $643.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MLM. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the second quarter worth $28,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 62.2% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 60 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

MLM stock opened at $604.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $36.43 billion, a PE ratio of 33.50, a P/E/G ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $618.53 and a 200-day moving average of $589.52. Martin Marietta Materials has a 12-month low of $441.95 and a 12-month high of $665.18.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The construction company reported $5.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.62 by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 16.47%. Martin Marietta Materials has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials will post 19.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is presently 17.50%.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

