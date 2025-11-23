Mastercard Incorporated $MA Shares Sold by Boston Research & Management Inc.

Boston Research & Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,421 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 396 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for approximately 2.7% of Boston Research & Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Boston Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $11,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Mastercard by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,824 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,594,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028 shares in the last quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter worth approximately $240,000. Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter worth approximately $478,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.4% during the first quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,304 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,455,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, GLOBALT Investments LLC GA grew its position in Mastercard by 0.4% during the first quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA now owns 13,744 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,533,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $665.00 target price on shares of Mastercard and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Macquarie upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $655.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Citigroup raised Mastercard to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Mastercard from $690.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Compass Point set a $620.00 price target on Mastercard and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $652.50.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 17,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.00, for a total value of $10,202,433.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 31,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,459,294. This trade represents a 35.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Performance

MA opened at $540.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $485.29 billion, a PE ratio of 36.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $563.32 and a 200-day moving average of $569.15. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $465.59 and a 52-week high of $601.77.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The credit services provider reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.31 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 200.01% and a net margin of 44.93%.The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 9th were paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 9th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 19.44%.

About Mastercard

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Featured Articles

