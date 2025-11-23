Medpace Holdings, Inc. $MEDP Stock Holdings Increased by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 24.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,723 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,318 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned about 0.15% of Medpace worth $13,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Portside Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medpace by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc increased its stake in shares of Medpace by 1.5% in the second quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 2,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Medpace by 3.1% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Medpace by 64.9% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 94 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Medpace by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

MEDP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Medpace from $425.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Rothschild Redb lowered Medpace from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Medpace from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. UBS Group cut Medpace from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Medpace in a report on Thursday, November 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $600.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $487.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:MEDP opened at $591.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.39, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $549.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $433.72. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $250.05 and a twelve month high of $625.00.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $659.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $640.49 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 91.88% and a net margin of 18.36%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.01 earnings per share. Medpace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.600-14.860 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 12.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert O. Kraft sold 6,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.85, for a total transaction of $3,830,453.20. Following the transaction, the director owned 833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,011.05. The trade was a 88.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Fred B. Davenport, Jr. sold 5,972 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $581.88, for a total transaction of $3,474,987.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 3,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,035,416.24. The trade was a 63.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 201,308 shares of company stock worth $114,534,479. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

