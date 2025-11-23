Meta Platforms, Inc. $META is Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd’s 9th Largest Position

Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd lifted its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 393.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,155 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,110 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms makes up 2.7% of Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $3,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Meta Platforms by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 34,551 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $20,230,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,456 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,537,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. 1776 Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 137.2% in the first quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 1,167 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Smart Money Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 20.4% during the first quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 2,052 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, Aspire Growth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 7.3% during the first quarter. Aspire Growth Partners LLC now owns 662 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson set a $825.00 price target on Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. HSBC upgraded Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $610.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Bank of America decreased their price target on Meta Platforms from $900.00 to $810.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $875.00 to $800.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-seven have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $825.05.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, COO Javier Olivan sold 517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $604.23, for a total transaction of $312,386.91. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 15,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,245,927.46. The trade was a 3.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert M. Kimmitt sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $609.35, for a total value of $365,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 7,347 shares in the company, valued at $4,476,894.45. This trade represents a 7.55% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,959 shares of company stock worth $26,906,323. 13.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Meta Platforms stock opened at $594.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.50 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.20. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $479.80 and a one year high of $796.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $697.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $705.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $7.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.74 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $51.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.34 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 30.89% and a return on equity of 39.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.03 EPS. Meta Platforms has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were issued a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.28%.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

