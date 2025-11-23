Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to “Strong-Buy” Rating

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Sunday.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MU. Summit Insights raised Micron Technology to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $173.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.64.

NASDAQ:MU opened at $207.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $233.11 billion, a PE ratio of 27.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.70. Micron Technology has a 12 month low of $61.54 and a 12 month high of $260.58.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.17. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 22.84%.The firm had revenue of $11.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 46.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Micron Technology has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.900 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Micron Technology will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 82,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.81, for a total value of $18,270,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 154,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,345,047.45. This represents a 34.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.04, for a total value of $2,460,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 131,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,584,383.20. The trade was a 10.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 409,756 shares of company stock worth $85,308,033 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. REAP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in Micron Technology by 79.3% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 199 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 225.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 221 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 205.5% in the 3rd quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 223 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

