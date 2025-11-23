Microsoft Corporation $MSFT Stake Decreased by Castle Wealth Management LLC

Castle Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,033 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 2.0% of Castle Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Castle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Principle Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 2.9% in the second quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 112,017 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $55,718,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155 shares in the last quarter. Red Crane Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Red Crane Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Durante & Waters LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC now owns 14,918 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,420,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Harbor Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Microsoft by 12.9% during the second quarter. Granite Harbor Advisors Inc. now owns 10,825 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. 71.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microsoft Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $472.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $512.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $498.82. Microsoft Corporation has a 52-week low of $344.79 and a 52-week high of $555.45. The company has a market cap of $3.51 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.58, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.02.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The software giant reported $4.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by $0.48. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.71% and a return on equity of 33.47%. The company had revenue of $77.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Microsoft has set its Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Microsoft Corporation will post 13.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 20th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 20th. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.89%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 38,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $518.64, for a total transaction of $19,967,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 461,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $239,402,668.08. This represents a 7.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 149,205 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.78, for a total transaction of $75,315,699.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 790,852 shares in the company, valued at $399,206,272.56. This trade represents a 15.87% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $675.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Mizuho cut Microsoft from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $625.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $634.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MSFT

Microsoft Profile

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.