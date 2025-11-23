Mizuho Cuts Target (NYSE:TGT) Price Target to $88.00

Target (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Mizuho from $94.00 to $88.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the retailer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on TGT. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Target from $102.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Target from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Target in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price target on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Target currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.97.

Target Price Performance

TGT stock opened at $87.51 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $90.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.90. The firm has a market cap of $39.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Target has a 12 month low of $83.44 and a 12 month high of $145.08.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $25.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.44 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 23.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.85 EPS. Target has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.000-8.000 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Target will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be paid a $1.14 dividend. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 12th. Target’s payout ratio is currently 55.34%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Target

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Target by 407.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,970,414 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,666,672,000 after acquiring an additional 12,825,586 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Target by 14.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,444,338 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,074,984,000 after purchasing an additional 6,607,982 shares during the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target in the second quarter worth $595,839,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Target in the second quarter valued at $578,009,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Target by 1,364.3% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,289,692 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $343,312,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065,035 shares during the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

