Molina Healthcare, Inc $MOH Shares Sold by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc reduced its holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 21.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,148 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.09% of Molina Healthcare worth $14,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MOH. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 46.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,838,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216,903 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 884,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,125,000 after purchasing an additional 264,664 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,644,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,441,000. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Molina Healthcare by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,487,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,099,000 after purchasing an additional 117,796 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MOH. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on Molina Healthcare from $284.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $165.00 price target on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $231.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Molina Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $198.93.

MOH stock opened at $141.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $172.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $212.94. The company has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 0.55. Molina Healthcare, Inc has a 52 week low of $133.40 and a 52 week high of $359.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.97 by ($2.13). Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 22.95%. The company had revenue of $11.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Molina Healthcare has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.000-14.000 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc will post 24.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

