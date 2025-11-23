Momentus (NASDAQ:MNTS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

Momentus (NASDAQ:MNTS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Sunday.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Momentus in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Momentus Trading Up 2.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:MNTS opened at $0.61 on Friday. Momentus has a 52 week low of $0.54 and a 52 week high of $11.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.32. The company has a market cap of $14.00 million, a PE ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.24.

Momentus (NASDAQ:MNTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 19th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.23 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Momentus stock. Armistice Capital LLC raised its stake in Momentus Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTS – Free Report) by 21.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 264,227 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,968 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC owned 5.03% of Momentus worth $528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 9.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Momentus Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial space company. The company focuses on providing in-space infrastructure services, including in-space transportation, hosted payloads, and in-orbit services. Its principal and target customers include satellite operators. The company is headquartered in San Jose, California.

