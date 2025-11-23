Murphy Oil Corporation $MUR Shares Purchased by Creative Planning

Creative Planning raised its position in Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR – Free Report) by 76.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 157,085 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,899 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning owned about 0.11% of Murphy Oil worth $3,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MUR. Mustard Seed Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Mustard Seed Financial LLC now owns 17,861 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Murphy Oil by 39.7% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,440 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in Murphy Oil by 1.9% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 54,433 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 19,114 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 26,830 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MUR shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Murphy Oil in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 6th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Murphy Oil from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Murphy Oil presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

Shares of MUR stock opened at $30.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Murphy Oil Corporation has a 52 week low of $18.94 and a 52 week high of $34.52.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 21st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $440.08 million for the quarter. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 10.20%. On average, research analysts predict that Murphy Oil Corporation will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.2%. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is currently 132.65%.

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

