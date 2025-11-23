Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $474.00.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MUSA. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Murphy USA from $480.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Murphy USA from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Murphy USA in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $405.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Murphy USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Murphy USA in a research note on Wednesday.

Murphy USA Trading Up 0.1%

MUSA opened at $381.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $378.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $398.96. Murphy USA has a one year low of $345.23 and a one year high of $561.08. The stock has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 0.39.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The specialty retailer reported $7.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.60 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.11 billion. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 69.87% and a net margin of 2.43%.Murphy USA’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Murphy USA will post 26.45 EPS for the current year.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 10th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. This is a positive change from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.63%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO R Andrew Clyde sold 24,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.33, for a total transaction of $9,431,434.89. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 131,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,963,381.92. This trade represents a 15.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 89.8% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 33,991 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $15,969,000 after purchasing an additional 16,080 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Murphy USA by 21.7% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,840 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Murphy USA by 81.9% in the first quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,812 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in Murphy USA during the first quarter worth $3,683,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Murphy USA during the 1st quarter valued at $264,000. 80.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Murphy USA

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands, as well as operates non-fuel convenience stores. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

Further Reading

