NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Rating Lowered to Hold at Wall Street Zen

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Sunday.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $161.00 price objective on NetEase and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NetEase from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $138.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, October 10th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of NetEase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of NetEase in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NetEase in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.10.

NTES stock opened at $133.58 on Friday. NetEase has a 1-year low of $84.97 and a 1-year high of $159.55. The firm has a market cap of $84.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $146.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.61.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. bought a new position in NetEase in the third quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of NetEase by 228.6% in the third quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd now owns 25,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,850,000 after buying an additional 17,600 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in NetEase during the third quarter worth $3,234,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in NetEase by 59.1% during the third quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 10,722 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 3,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd acquired a new stake in NetEase in the third quarter valued at $633,000. 11.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

