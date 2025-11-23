Neuphoria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NEUP) Downgraded by Wall Street Zen to Sell

Neuphoria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NEUP – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Sunday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on NEUP. Maxim Group upped their price objective on Neuphoria Therapeutics from $18.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Weiss Ratings lowered Neuphoria Therapeutics from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d-)” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Neuphoria Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Neuphoria Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

Neuphoria Therapeutics Stock Up 5.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:NEUP opened at $4.46 on Friday. Neuphoria Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.77 and a 52 week high of $21.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.99 million, a P/E ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.43.

Neuphoria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NEUP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($4.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($3.86). On average, analysts expect that Neuphoria Therapeutics will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Neuphoria Therapeutics news, major shareholder Lynx1 Capital Management Lp purchased 639,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.14 per share, with a total value of $3,285,025.40. Following the purchase, the insider owned 875,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,499,185.92. The trade was a 270.56% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Neuphoria Therapeutics

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Neuphoria Therapeutics stock. Persistent Asset Partners Ltd bought a new position in shares of Neuphoria Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NEUP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000. Persistent Asset Partners Ltd owned about 0.21% of Neuphoria Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. 15.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Neuphoria Therapeutics

Neuphoria Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to developing therapies that address the complex needs of individuals affected by neuropsychiatric disorders. It focuses on developing BNC210, an oral drug designed for the acute treatment of social anxiety disorder (SAD) and the chronic treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) by selectively targeting the a7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor.

