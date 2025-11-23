Neuphoria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NEUP) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

Neuphoria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NEUP – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday.

Get Neuphoria Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Neuphoria Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Maxim Group upped their target price on Neuphoria Therapeutics from $18.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of Neuphoria Therapeutics from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d-)” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Neuphoria Therapeutics

Neuphoria Therapeutics Stock Performance

NEUP opened at $4.46 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 0.51. Neuphoria Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.77 and a fifty-two week high of $21.40.

Neuphoria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NEUP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($4.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($3.86). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Neuphoria Therapeutics will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Neuphoria Therapeutics

In other news, major shareholder Lynx1 Capital Management Lp bought 639,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.14 per share, for a total transaction of $3,285,025.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 875,328 shares in the company, valued at $4,499,185.92. The trade was a 270.56% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Neuphoria Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Neuphoria Therapeutics stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Neuphoria Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NEUP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 18,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.78% of Neuphoria Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Neuphoria Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Neuphoria Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to developing therapies that address the complex needs of individuals affected by neuropsychiatric disorders. It focuses on developing BNC210, an oral drug designed for the acute treatment of social anxiety disorder (SAD) and the chronic treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) by selectively targeting the a7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Neuphoria Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuphoria Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.