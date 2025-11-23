Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.8611.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NWL. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and issued a $4.25 price target on shares of Newell Brands in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Newell Brands from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Newell Brands from $5.50 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Newell Brands in a research report on Wednesday.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Newell Brands

Newell Brands Trading Up 3.4%

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the second quarter valued at $567,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Newell Brands by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,709,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,999,000 after purchasing an additional 420,638 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Newell Brands by 388.8% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 590,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,187,000 after buying an additional 469,427 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Newell Brands by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 197,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after buying an additional 54,320 shares during the period. Finally, CM Management LLC purchased a new stake in Newell Brands during the first quarter valued at about $310,000. 92.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ NWL opened at $3.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.25. Newell Brands has a 52-week low of $3.07 and a 52-week high of $11.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.66 and a beta of 1.02.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a positive return on equity of 8.64%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Newell Brands has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.560-0.600 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.160-0.200 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Newell Brands will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newell Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is -466.67%.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Home and Commercial Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solution products under the Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Mapa, and Spontex brands; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; household products, such as kitchen appliances under the Crockpot, Mr.

