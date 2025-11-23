NewMarket Corporation $NEU Shares Acquired by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in NewMarket Corporation (NYSE:NEU – Free Report) by 232.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,187 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,625 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC owned 0.06% of NewMarket worth $3,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in NewMarket during the 1st quarter valued at about $293,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 546.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 291 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in NewMarket by 15.1% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,993 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in NewMarket in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,071,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in NewMarket by 64.6% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 13,165 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,457,000 after buying an additional 5,165 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.09% of the company’s stock.

NewMarket Price Performance

NYSE:NEU opened at $740.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $790.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $739.98. NewMarket Corporation has a 1-year low of $480.00 and a 1-year high of $875.97. The firm has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 0.46.

NewMarket Increases Dividend

NewMarket ( NYSE:NEU Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $10.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $690.31 million for the quarter. NewMarket had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 32.25%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. This is an increase from NewMarket’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.75. NewMarket’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of NewMarket in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of NewMarket from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, NewMarket currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

About NewMarket

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the manufacture and sale of petroleum additives. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; engine oil additives designed for passenger cars, motorcycles, on and off-road heavy duty commercial equipment, locomotives, and engines in ocean-going vessels; driveline additives designed for products, such as transmission fluids, axle fluids, and off-road powertrain fluids; and industrial additives designed for products for industrial applications consisting of hydraulic fluids, grease, industrial gear fluids, and industrial specialty applications, such as turbine oils.

Further Reading

