Northern Trust Corporation $NTRS Shares Purchased by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 19.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,764 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 16,270 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned about 0.05% of Northern Trust worth $12,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NTRS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,593,674 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,864,652,000 after acquiring an additional 188,472 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in Northern Trust by 19.5% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 7,793,757 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $988,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270,748 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Northern Trust by 3.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,196,659 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $656,229,000 after purchasing an additional 184,726 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 19.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,443,599 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $339,711,000 after buying an additional 558,287 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 0.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,013,123 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $297,245,000 after buying an additional 20,010 shares in the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NTRS stock opened at $127.13 on Friday. Northern Trust Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $81.62 and a fifty-two week high of $135.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $128.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.32.

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The asset manager reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.03. Northern Trust had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Corporation will post 8.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.30%.

In other Northern Trust news, Director Robert Edward Jr. Moritz bought 3,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $128.57 per share, with a total value of $500,265.87. Following the transaction, the director owned 6,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $859,619.02. The trade was a 139.21% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Susan Cohen Levy sold 27,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.13, for a total value of $3,535,234.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 48,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,183,169.41. This trade represents a 36.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NTRS shares. Citigroup increased their target price on Northern Trust from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $110.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Northern Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.46.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

