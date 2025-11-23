NRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

NRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday.

Several other analysts also recently commented on NRXP. Ascendiant Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 16th. D. Boral Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.75.

NRx Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 4.9%

NRXP stock opened at $2.13 on Friday. NRx Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.15 and a 1-year high of $6.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.85 million, a PE ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.76.

NRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $0.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.83 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NRx Pharmaceuticals will post -1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NRx Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Anson Funds Management LP grew its position in NRx Pharmaceuticals by 535.1% during the first quarter. Anson Funds Management LP now owns 1,179,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,417,000 after buying an additional 993,401 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 172,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 37,598 shares during the period. Ethos Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals by 86.1% during the 3rd quarter. One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 12,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its position in shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals by 29.7% in the third quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 342,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 78,339 shares during the period. 4.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NRx Pharmaceuticals

NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, including suicidal depression, post-traumatic stress disorder, and chronic pain. Its products include NRX-101 (D-cycloserine/Lurasidone), an oral, fixed dosed combination of D-cycloserine and lurasidone that earned food and drug administration-designated breakthrough therapy for suicidal treatment-resistant bipolar depression; and NRX-100 (ketamine), which has been awarded FDA fast track designation for the treatment of severe bipolar depression with acute suicidal ideation and behavior.

