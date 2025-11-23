Nukkleus (NASDAQ:NUKK) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Nukkleus (NASDAQ:NUKK – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Sunday.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Nukkleus in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nukkleus currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Nukkleus Trading Up 3.3%

Shares of Nukkleus stock opened at $4.32 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.75. Nukkleus has a 52 week low of $1.34 and a 52 week high of $78.32. The stock has a market cap of $71.93 million, a PE ratio of 0.26 and a beta of -6.49.

Nukkleus (NASDAQ:NUKK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($2.02) earnings per share for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nukkleus

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Nukkleus by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 80,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 15,223 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Nukkleus during the 3rd quarter worth $105,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Nukkleus during the 1st quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in shares of Nukkleus in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.47% of the company’s stock.

About Nukkleus

Nukkleus Inc, a financial technology company, provides blockchain-enabled technology solutions worldwide. It focuses on providing software and technology solutions for retail foreign exchange trading industry. The company provides transactions platform for dealing and risk management services. It also offers cross-border payment and transactions solutions and blockchain-enabled financial services solutions to institutional investors.

