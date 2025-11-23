NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA is Brookwood Investment Group LLC’s Largest Position

Brookwood Investment Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 268,923 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 4,055 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for 6.8% of Brookwood Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Brookwood Investment Group LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $42,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fielder Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 9.7% in the first quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC now owns 50,469 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,470,000 after buying an additional 4,444 shares during the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 81,322 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $12,848,000 after acquiring an additional 2,484 shares during the period. ORG Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 49,301 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $7,560,000 after acquiring an additional 3,542 shares during the last quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors LLC now owns 2,743 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Winthrop Capital Management LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Winthrop Capital Management LLC now owns 42,746 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total transaction of $5,197,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 69,733,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,498,230,235.73. The trade was a 0.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 27,640 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total value of $5,758,241.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 2,828,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $589,182,656.26. The trade was a 0.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 3,251,577 shares of company stock valued at $583,143,187 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVDA stock opened at $178.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.35 trillion, a PE ratio of 50.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 4.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $186.46 and its 200 day moving average is $168.41. NVIDIA Corporation has a one year low of $86.62 and a one year high of $212.19.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. The business had revenue of $57.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.5% on a year-over-year basis. NVIDIA has set its Q4 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 4th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 4th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.99%.

NVDA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $140.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. New Street Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $307.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have assigned a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $257.79.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

