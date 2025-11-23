NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Position Lifted by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,110,948 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 193,503 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises approximately 5.7% of Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,493,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NVDA. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. increased its position in NVIDIA by 169.3% in the 1st quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 404 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Westend Capital Management LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC now owns 455 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copia Wealth Management raised its stake in NVIDIA by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Copia Wealth Management now owns 468 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $178.88 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $186.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.41. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12-month low of $86.62 and a 12-month high of $212.19. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $4.35 trillion, a PE ratio of 50.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.11.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 101.74% and a net margin of 52.41%.The business had revenue of $57.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 62.5% compared to the same quarter last year. NVIDIA has set its Q4 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 4th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 4th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.99%.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In related news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.21, for a total value of $44,052,500.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 7,183,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,265,765,768.80. This represents a 3.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.39, for a total transaction of $61,736,500.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 7,399,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,305,251,251.17. This trade represents a 4.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 3,251,577 shares of company stock valued at $583,143,187 in the last 90 days. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on NVDA. Mizuho upped their price target on NVIDIA from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective (up previously from $210.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $195.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Melius Research increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have issued a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.79.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Further Reading

