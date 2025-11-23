NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Shares Acquired by Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY raised its position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 315,232 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 2.5% of Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $49,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 169.3% during the 1st quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 404 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Campbell Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 5,900.0% in the first quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 600 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westend Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 46.8% in the second quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC now owns 455 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVDA stock opened at $178.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 4.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.41. The company has a market capitalization of $4.35 trillion, a P/E ratio of 50.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.11. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52-week low of $86.62 and a 52-week high of $212.19.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $57.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.66 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 101.74% and a net margin of 52.41%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. NVIDIA has set its Q4 2026 guidance at EPS. Research analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 4th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 4th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.99%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total transaction of $5,197,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 69,733,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,498,230,235.73. The trade was a 0.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 27,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total transaction of $5,758,241.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 2,828,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $589,182,656.26. The trade was a 0.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,251,577 shares of company stock valued at $583,143,187. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on NVDA shares. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Melius Research upped their price target on NVIDIA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have given a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $257.79.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVIDIA

About NVIDIA

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.