NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Shares Sold by Banco Santander S.A.

Banco Santander S.A. lessened its stake in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,545,583 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 120,798 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for about 3.8% of Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $402,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 169.3% in the first quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 404 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter worth $55,000. Campbell Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 5,900.0% in the first quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 600 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westend Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC now owns 455 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVDA opened at $178.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 4.21. The company has a market cap of $4.35 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.96, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $186.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.41. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52-week low of $86.62 and a 52-week high of $212.19.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. The firm had revenue of $57.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 62.5% on a year-over-year basis. NVIDIA has set its Q4 2026 guidance at EPS. Analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 4th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 4th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.99%.

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.57, for a total transaction of $13,317,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 72,248,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,829,142,350.62. This trade represents a 0.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 350,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.39, for a total value of $61,736,500.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 7,399,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,305,251,251.17. This represents a 4.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 3,251,577 shares of company stock valued at $583,143,187 in the last 90 days. 4.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NVDA. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler set a $225.00 target price on NVIDIA and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on NVIDIA from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 price target (up from $220.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, November 14th. Finally, New Street Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $307.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.79.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

