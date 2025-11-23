Oric Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) Downgraded by Wall Street Zen to “Sell”

Oric Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Sunday.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on ORIC. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Oric Pharmaceuticals to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Oric Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Oric Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Oric Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Oric Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oric Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Oric Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of ORIC stock opened at $11.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -6.72 and a beta of 1.66. Oric Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.90 and a 1 year high of $14.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.37.

Oric Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.08. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Oric Pharmaceuticals will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Oric Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CFO Dominic Piscitelli sold 11,000 shares of Oric Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total value of $159,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 48,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $701,562.84. The trade was a 18.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jacob Chacko sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 656,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,089,325.20. The trade was a 16.00% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 261,000 shares of company stock worth $3,024,703. Company insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oric Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Oric Pharmaceuticals by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the period. OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in Oric Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd increased its holdings in Oric Pharmaceuticals by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 5,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Oric Pharmaceuticals by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Oric Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the third quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 246,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,958,000 after buying an additional 2,166 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.05% of the company’s stock.

About Oric Pharmaceuticals

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies for treatment of cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage product candidates include ORIC-114, a brain penetrant orally bioavailable irreversible inhibitor, currently under Phase 1b study, which is designed to selectively target epidermal growth factor receptor and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 with high potency towards exon 20 insertion mutations; ORIC-944, an allosteric inhibitor of the polycomb repressive complex 2 for prostate cancer, currently under Phase 1b study; and ORIC-533, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of CD73, currently under Phase 1b study, being developed for resistance to chemotherapy- and immunotherapy-based treatment regimens.

