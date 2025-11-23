Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSKGet Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $145.1538.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Oshkosh from $169.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Oshkosh in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $171.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 9th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oshkosh

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OSK. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Oshkosh by 471.1% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in Oshkosh by 3,014.3% in the 3rd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oshkosh during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 69.1% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Price Performance

NYSE:OSK opened at $123.07 on Friday. Oshkosh has a 52 week low of $76.82 and a 52 week high of $144.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $129.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.80.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSKGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 6.43%.Oshkosh’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.93 EPS. Oshkosh has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.500-11.000 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Oshkosh will post 10.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oshkosh Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is 19.90%.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

