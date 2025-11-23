Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) Lowered to “Hold” Rating by Wall Street Zen

Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions in a report on Monday, November 17th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

Shares of PANL stock opened at $6.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.46. Pangaea Logistics Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $3.93 and a fifty-two week high of $7.00. The firm has a market cap of $441.82 million, a P/E ratio of 30.91 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.05.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The shipping company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.14. Pangaea Logistics Solutions had a return on equity of 3.38% and a net margin of 1.52%.The company had revenue of $168.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.32 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pangaea Logistics Solutions will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 89.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,050 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,864 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 110.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,211 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 4,825 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in Pangaea Logistics Solutions during the third quarter valued at $53,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the third quarter worth $63,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the second quarter worth $65,000. 60.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. It offers various dry bulk cargoes, such as grains, coal, iron ore, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone.

