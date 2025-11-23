Parker-Hannifin Corporation $PH Shares Acquired by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,406 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $16,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PH. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,125,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,770,646,000 after acquiring an additional 101,476 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,443,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,485,042,000 after purchasing an additional 842,262 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,009,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,221,323,000 after purchasing an additional 208,573 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,594,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $969,124,000 after buying an additional 11,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $933,089,000. 82.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Parker-Hannifin

In related news, VP Rachid Bendali sold 1,437 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $852.99, for a total value of $1,225,746.63. Following the sale, the vice president owned 2,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,315,014.86. This trade represents a 34.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Berend Bracht sold 3,507 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $864.58, for a total transaction of $3,032,082.06. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 2,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,230,616.40. This represents a 57.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,569 shares of company stock worth $7,730,464. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PH opened at $839.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $773.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $729.58. Parker-Hannifin Corporation has a 52-week low of $488.45 and a 52-week high of $869.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.37.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $7.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.62 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.94 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 17.79%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.20 EPS. Parker-Hannifin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 29.600-30.400 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 29.600-30.400 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Corporation will post 26.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 7th. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $726.00 to $723.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 20th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $977.00 target price (up previously from $910.00) on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $930.00 to $960.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $825.00 to $935.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $860.71.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Parker-Hannifin

About Parker-Hannifin

(Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.