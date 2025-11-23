Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Given Average Rating of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Reduce” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.70.

Get Pebblebrook Hotel Trust alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on PEB shares. Morgan Stanley set a $9.00 target price on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $13.50 price objective on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 18th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Institutional Trading of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Stock Up 5.2%

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 122.1% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 324.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 115.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 2,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 52.4% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 7,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 2,621 shares in the last quarter.

PEB stock opened at $11.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.06 and a beta of 1.85. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 52-week low of $7.41 and a 52-week high of $15.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.45.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 2.20% and a negative return on equity of 1.17%. The firm had revenue of $398.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.500-1.570 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.180-0.260 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s payout ratio is currently -3.36%.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels and resorts in the United States. The Company owns 47 hotels and resorts, totaling approximately 12,200 guest rooms across 13 urban and resort markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.