Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Given Average Rating of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Reduce” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.70.
Several analysts have recently commented on PEB shares. Morgan Stanley set a $9.00 target price on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $13.50 price objective on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 18th.
Get Our Latest Analysis on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust
Institutional Trading of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust
Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Stock Up 5.2%
PEB stock opened at $11.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.06 and a beta of 1.85. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 52-week low of $7.41 and a 52-week high of $15.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.45.
Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 2.20% and a negative return on equity of 1.17%. The firm had revenue of $398.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.500-1.570 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.180-0.260 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.
Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s payout ratio is currently -3.36%.
Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Company Profile
Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels and resorts in the United States. The Company owns 47 hotels and resorts, totaling approximately 12,200 guest rooms across 13 urban and resort markets.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Pebblebrook Hotel Trust
- Value Investing: Is it a Good Strategy in 2022? (Hint: Always)
- MP Materials Stock Soared After Earnings—Here’s the Real Reason
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- Why Palantir Slide May Be a Setup for a Long-Term Opportunity
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Attention Income Investors: This REIT Is on Sale
Receive News & Ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.