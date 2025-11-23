PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP Shares Acquired by Boston Research & Management Inc.

Boston Research & Management Inc. lifted its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,450 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Boston Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nova Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 85.3% during the 2nd quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 263.6% during the 2nd quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, RMG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $146.33 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $145.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.60 and a 1 year high of $165.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 8th. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.03. PepsiCo had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 57.58%. The company had revenue of $23.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.4225 per share. This represents a $5.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 108.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PEP. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $161.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.90.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

