Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) EVP Sells $3,607,216.00 in Stock

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) EVP Brian Mandell sold 26,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.68, for a total transaction of $3,607,216.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 56,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,825,455.84. This represents a 31.55% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Phillips 66 Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of NYSE PSX opened at $133.78 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $134.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.07. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $91.01 and a 52-week high of $143.25. The company has a market capitalization of $53.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.08.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $33.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.29 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.12% and a return on equity of 5.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Phillips 66

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently 131.15%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PSX. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 62.1% in the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 214 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Webster Bank N. A. raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 58.8% in the second quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinpoint Asset Management Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. 76.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PSX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $132.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $154.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $144.00 to $147.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and thirteen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.71.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Stories

