Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $109.5455.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PNFP shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $104.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $104.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 17th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $122.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $107.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $125.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th.

In other news, Director G Kennedy Thompson acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $87.63 per share, for a total transaction of $438,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 33,372 shares in the company, valued at $2,924,388.36. This trade represents a 17.62% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 1.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS lifted its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 15,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 5,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EJF Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 2.5% in the second quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

PNFP stock opened at $90.12 on Friday. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a twelve month low of $81.57 and a twelve month high of $131.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.83.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $544.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.40 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 19.17%.During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 7th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is presently 12.20%.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and provides treasury management services, which includes online wire origination, enhanced ACH origination services, positive pay, zero balance and sweep accounts, automated bill pay services, electronic receivables processing, lockbox processing, and merchant card acceptance services.

