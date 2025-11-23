Point Energy Fund Aiv- Five II Sells 2,500,000 Shares of LandBridge (NYSE:LB) Stock

LandBridge Company LLC (NYSE:LB – Get Free Report) Director Point Energy Fund Aiv- Five II sold 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $175,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

LandBridge Stock Down 4.1%

Shares of NYSE:LB opened at $57.27 on Friday. LandBridge Company LLC has a 1 year low of $48.55 and a 1 year high of $87.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 4.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.69 and its 200-day moving average is $61.66. The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.82 and a beta of 0.15.

LandBridge (NYSE:LB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $50.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.13 million. LandBridge had a return on equity of 4.63% and a net margin of 13.72%. Equities research analysts predict that LandBridge Company LLC will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

LandBridge Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LandBridge

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 4th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 4th. LandBridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in LandBridge by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 267,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,264,000 after purchasing an additional 18,481 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of LandBridge by 1.5% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 87,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,660,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. Promethium Advisors LLC grew its holdings in LandBridge by 29.5% during the third quarter. Promethium Advisors LLC now owns 61,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,287,000 after buying an additional 14,032 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its position in LandBridge by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 6,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in LandBridge by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 196,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,477,000 after buying an additional 20,115 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LB. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of LandBridge from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of LandBridge in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on LandBridge from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Raymond James Financial cut their price target on LandBridge from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Zacks Research raised LandBridge from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.17.

About LandBridge

LandBridge Company LLC owns and manages land and resources to support and enhance oil and natural gas development in the United States. It owns surface acres in and around the Delaware Basin in Texas and New Mexico. The company holds a portfolio of oil and gas royalties. It also sells brackish water and other surface composite materials.

